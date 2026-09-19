Ondo Drink Tragedy Kills 48, Sickens 182, NAFDAC Says

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NIGERIA — Forty-eight people have died, five have been permanently blinded, and 182 others are critically ill following the consumption of adulterated local alcoholic and herbal concoctions across several communities in Ondo State.

The Director-General of Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Mojisola Adeyeye, confirmed the figures in an official statement issued in Abuja on Friday, September 18, 2026. Okay News reports that Mojisola Adeyeye attributed the widespread health emergency to high concentrations of toxic methanol found in the unlabelled beverages.

The casualties originated from New Town, Odole, Okele, Orita Odigbo, Araromi-Obu, and Oniparaga, all located within the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Initial field reports in early September 2026 documented 31 deaths before regulatory investigations recorded a higher tally.

Out of the total affected victims, 90 persons were admitted to hospital and later discharged, six remain admitted under medical care, 31 received outpatient treatment, two suffered partial blindness, and five became completely blind.

Law enforcement and regulatory officials have arrested 15 individuals linked to the production, sale, and distribution of the illicit concoctions. NAFDAC toxicological testing using gas chromatography confirmed the presence of toxic methanol alongside Cannabis indica in 11 of the 15 seized samples.

Clinical tests on laboratory mice revealed an approximate 50 percent mortality rate within six of the submitted samples, confirming the hazardous chemical composition of the drinks. NAFDAC laboratory teams are continuing quantitave chemical screening to identify additional adulterants.