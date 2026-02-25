Ondo Governor Inducts 500 Amotekun Operatives, Says Security Is Non-Negotiable

Akure, Ondo State – Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared that the security of lives and property in the state remains non-negotiable, stating that no society can thrive under fear or insecurity. He made the assertion on Wednesday during the passing-out parade and induction of 500 new operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, in Akure.

Describing the ceremony as symbolic and historic, the governor said the induction of Batch 05 (BR05) marks a significant step in strengthening the state’s security framework amid ongoing threats in forests, farmlands, highways and communities. He noted that the new operatives underwent rigorous training covering physical endurance, tactical operations, intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration, rules of engagement, human rights, rule of law and the Omoluabi ethos of integrity and restraint.

Aiyedatiwa emphasised that Amotekun is a community-based and intelligence-driven outfit designed to complement, not compete with, federal security agencies. He said the corps works in synergy with bodies such as the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The governor added that the newly inducted operatives represent not just an increase in numbers but an enhancement of capacity and doctrine. He urged them to exercise discipline, sound judgement and strict adherence to the law, warning that any abuse of power would erode public trust and undermine the mission of the corps.