Ondo Orders River Fumigation After Igbokoda Air Force Crash

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Nigeria’s Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has ordered river fumigation and the distribution of health kits in Igbokoda, southwestern Nigeria, following complaints about a foul smell from the site of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash.

The measures were announced in a statement on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, by Idowu Ajanaku, the state’s commissioner for information and orientation.

Aiyedatiwa directed the state ministries of environment and health to carry out fumigation and provide residents with nose masks and other health kits. The government said the river was an important source of livelihood for Igbokoda and neighbouring communities.

The governor also instructed the Ilaje Local Government authorities to arrange tanker supplies of potable water if assessments find the river severely polluted and unsuitable for use. The alternative supply would remain in place pending a lasting intervention, according to the statement.

The announcement does not establish that pollution has been confirmed or that tanker deliveries have begun. It sets out the condition for providing alternative water as recovery work continues at the crash site.

Okay News reports that the Air Force said in its statement dated October 6 that 25 people were aboard, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers, and that no survivors had been found. The ATR 42, identified as NAF 931, crashed on October 5 during a flight from Benin City to Lagos.

In a separate update on October 14, the Air Force said teams had recovered more parts of the aircraft. Specialist divers from the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau were continuing underwater search and recovery operations at Igbokoda.

The service said teams were using hydrographic surveys and satellite-based search-and-rescue imagery, alongside mud excavation and water pumping, to reach relevant areas. The work was aimed at retrieving material for documentation and preservation in support of the ongoing investigation.

The state government said it would continue supporting the Air Force’s evacuation work. The announcement gave no completion date for the fumigation exercise.

Separately, Nigeria’s Senate resolved on October 13 to investigate funding for military aircraft maintenance. An official parliamentary statement published by the federal information ministry said lawmakers also called for the findings of the crash investigation to be made public.