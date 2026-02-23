Ondo Police Detain Two Men in Kidnapping Probe

AKURE, Ondo State, Nigeria — The Ondo State Police Command in southwestern Nigeria has arrested two men suspected of involvement in kidnapping activities and recovered motorcycles allegedly used in their operations, as security agencies intensify efforts to tackle violent crime in the region.

Ondo State is located in the South West region of Nigeria, and Akure serves as its capital city.

The police made the announcement in a statement issued in Akure on Monday by the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abayomi Jimoh.

According to the statement, officers attached to the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit carried out the operation on Tuesday, February 11, 2026, following what the police described as credible tracking analysis and technical intelligence.

“The tracking led to the arrest of Abubakar Sindiku (M), 25 years, and Oliver Okoh (M), 35 years, in Sabo Sango, Ado Road, and Ilado Community, respectively.

“Both suspects were apprehended in connection with an ongoing investigation into a kidnapping case within the state.

“Upon arrest, their statements were duly recorded, and they are currently assisting the police with useful information. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to a kidnapping syndicate.

“They reportedly used their motorcycles for reconnaissance, gathering information about potential targets.

“Both suspects also provided logistics support, including supplying food and other operational accessories to members of the syndicate.

“The motorcycles and relevant tools used in facilitating their criminal activities were recovered. Investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate and ensure they are brought to justice,” he said.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a major security concern in several parts of Nigeria in recent years, affecting communities, businesses, and families. The arrests in Ondo State come amid growing public concern about attacks on residents and community leaders.

Okay News reports that in a related development, residents of Eleyewo Community in Akure North Local Government Area, an administrative district within Ondo State, staged a protest on Saturday morning over the abduction of a couple by armed men.

Local reports said the attackers kidnapped Jamiu Olawale and his wife. Another resident was shot but managed to escape, while several others fled as gunmen fired repeatedly in the area.

In response to the incident, protesters blocked the Akure Owo Expressway, a major road linking parts of the state, while chanting solidarity songs and demanding improved security.

The protest followed another violent incident in the same local government area. Two days earlier, the traditional ruler of Agamo Community, Oba Kehinde Falodun, was reportedly killed by armed men.

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State assured residents that the command remains committed to protecting lives and property. The police spokesperson urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing investigations.

Authorities say investigations are continuing and that efforts are underway to identify and arrest other suspected members of the kidnapping network.