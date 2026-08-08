Ondo State and LSDF Partner to Manage Health Commodities

ONDO, Nigeria — The Ondo State Government partnered with the Lifespring Development Foundation on Friday, August 7, 2026, to manage healthcare commodities and prevent shortages of sexual and reproductive health supplies.

Okay News reports that Dr. Toyin Adeyalo-Ogundare, the Ondo State Reproductive Health Coordinator and Deputy Director of Family Health in the Ministry of Health, outlined the collaboration during a two-day commodity forecasting training for state health workers.

Adeyalo-Ogundare said, “It is a partner that has been with us since the beginning of this year. It is a consortium with another group. So they are implementing an SRH project by the Federal Government.”

The initiative focuses on maintaining data for family planning, maternal, and child health records across specific local regions. Adeyalo-Ogundare said, “So Ondo State is part of the beneficiary and this partnership is in three local governments – Ondo West, Ese Odo and Ifedore.”

The training instructed workers on utilizing facility data to track patient attendance and family planning services to prevent the expiry of materials. Adeyalo-Ogundare said, “Then when it is less, we look at it: why is it less? Is it because the commodities are not available in the facility? Or is it because they have finished using it quickly? So that’s what we are trying to look at and it will help us to make informed decisions,”

Mercy Okeyode, the state team lead of the Lifespring Development Foundation, stated the training builds the capacity of personnel managing health supply chains. Okeyode said, “The availability will thereby support quality service delivery and improve maternal health outcomes. The training is expected to enhance the capacity of participants to generate accurate forecasts, improve commodity distribution, reduce stock-outs and wastage, and strengthen the overall health supply chain in Ondo State.”