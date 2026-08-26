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ONITSHA, Nigeria: Traders in the Building Material Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, sent a petition to the new Anambra State Commissioner of Police on August 26, 2026, requesting intervention over alleged nighttime shop break-ins and illegal goods seizures by police officers.

Okay News reports that Nnanunyelugo Elias, speaking on behalf of the affected traders, said four police officers claiming to come from the Onitsha Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force routinely break into locked stores around 10:00 p.m. WAT after store owners have departed. He stated that the officers use heavy tools and iron rods to force open shop doors, transport confiscated goods to their station, and demand money for their release.

Nnanunyelugo Elias detailed a specific raid that occurred at shop 52 in the building material section on August 9, 2026, involving pharmaceutical products worth over N50 million ($31,250 USD). He said five police officers, identified as Inspector Anthony, Inspector Elijah, Sergeant Daniel, Sergeant Ebo, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Sebastine, broke into a medicine store and loaded the stock into a pickup van to transport it to the Onitsha Area Command, which operates under an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Describing the raid on the medicine store, Nnanunyelugo Elias said: “They carried out the raid without any official document, no search warrant, no court order etc. The owner of the store rushed to their command early morning the following day only to be told that his goods have been taken to government ministry in charge of seizing such goods. They did not tell him either the offence he committed, whom to meet at the government ministry or the location of the ministry.” He added: “Rather, one of the policemen in the station whispered to him that his drugs have been sold and advised that he should quietly leave the station before they detain him.”

Nnanunyelugo Elias said: “The helpless owner of the store who lost a whooping N50million ($31,250 USD) had to disappear from the station to lick his wound. This is not the first time they have been embarking on this illegal raid. Many of us had experienced it but we are afraid of raising alarm because we have nobody to help us.” He added: “We are, therefore, calling on the new Commissioner of Police to swing into action by identifying all the policemen involved in these dubious deals because they are well known. They should be removed so that they would not spoil the good work he came to do in the state. Two of the officers we mentioned earlier were also involved in the latest shooting at Onitsha Head Bridge but their heads are shielding them. So, the police boss should not spare any of them including their bosses. Onitsha is a very volatile city as a commercial nerve centre in the eastern part of the country and if such officers are allowed to continue holding sway, they will bring more bad name to the Police”.

Telephone calls placed to the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command to obtain official comment failed to connect.