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LONDON, United Kingdom – The late majority owner of digital subscription platform OnlyFans, Ukrainian-American billionaire Leonid Radvinsky, received over $709 million (£513 million / approximately ₦1.09 trillion) in dividend payouts in the months preceding his death from cancer earlier this year, according to official corporate filings released on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Financial statements published by OnlyFans’ London-based parent company, Fenix International Ltd, revealed that pre-tax profits increased by five percent to $714 million (£525 million), driven by sustained growth in user engagement, creator pay-per-view interactions, and global subscriber spending.

Okay News reports that Fenix International distributed $535 million in dividends for the financial year ending November 30, 2025, followed by an additional $174 million paid in tranches through March 2026 prior to Radvinsky’s death on March 23 at the age of 43. Ownership of the profitable tech enterprise has since transitioned to his widow, Yekaterina “Katie” Chudnovsky.

Operating with a lean workforce of just 47 direct employees, the platform takes a 20 percent commission on all creator earnings. The service reported 132 million paying subscribers and 2.5 million active creators in 2025, generating profit margins that rival established corporate giants such as British retailer Marks and Spencer, which employs over 65,000 workers.

Chief Executive Officer Keily Blair stated that OnlyFans has paid out over $30 billion to content creators since its inception a decade ago, noting that the enterprise has contributed over £600 million in corporate taxes to the British treasury since 2016 while expanding safety protocols following regulatory reviews by UK media watchdog Ofcom.

The company confirmed that its directors do not recommend the distribution of additional dividends for the remainder of the current financial cycle as the platform consolidates its operational capital and safety infrastructure.