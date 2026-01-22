Ooni of Ife Commends Tinubu’s Immigration Reforms During Passport Renewal Visit

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), has publicly applauded the ongoing modernization efforts within the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), attributing the positive changes to the leadership of President Bola Tinubu. The monarch made the commendation on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the NIS headquarters in Abuja, where he went to renew his diplomatic passport.

Okay News reports that the first-class traditional ruler was warmly received by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, alongside her top management team. In a statement released on Thursday by the Service Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, the NIS highlighted the visit as a significant mark of royal endorsement for the agency’s recent policy strides.

During the interaction, the Ooni specifically praised President Tinubu, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and Comptroller-General Nandap for the “transformative policies” being implemented under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He noted that these reforms are crucial for strengthening migration management and border governance, thereby enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation in identity management and travel facilitation.

The Immigration Service has recently undertaken several key modernization projects, including the full digitalization of passport processing and the restructuring of migration protocols. The Ooni’s remarks are seen as a validation of these efforts to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and service delivery.