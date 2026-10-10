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OPay Files for New York IPO With Conditional Standard Bank Backing

OPay has filed for a New York listing, with Standard Bank’s proposed investment capped by three tests. The offer price and number of shares remain unset.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
OPay
OPay logo. Image: OPay. Newsroom file graphic.

OPay Limited, the financial technology company operating in Nigeria, filed for a proposed New York Stock Exchange listing on Friday, October 9, 2026, and disclosed a conditional share investment by South Africa’s Standard Bank Group.

The registration statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission leaves the offer price and number of shares to be sold unset. OPay has applied to trade American depositary shares, which represent its ordinary shares, under the symbol OPAY.

Okay News reports that Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited, a Standard Bank Group company, has agreed to buy ordinary shares in a separate private placement alongside the initial public offering. Completion depends on the public offering going ahead and the required regulatory approvals.

The investment would be the lowest of US$200 million, the dollar equivalent of 0.98% of Standard Bank Group’s qualifying regulatory capital excluding unappropriated profit, or the cost of a 4.99% holding after the offering and private placement.

The stake calculation assumes that the underwriters do not exercise their option to buy extra shares. Stanbic would pay the same underlying price per ordinary share as investors in the public offering. The capital-based limit will use the relevant financial report and exchange rate at pricing.

The filing describes a proposed transaction; it does not confirm that OPay has completed a listing or received the investment.

OPay also has board and shareholder approval to pursue a secondary listing on the Nigerian Exchange after the New York listing. That plan remains subject to market conditions and Nigerian regulatory approvals.

The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Singapore. It conducts its operations primarily through subsidiaries.

Standard Bank’s Africa Regions chief executive, Lungisa Fuzile, is nominated to join OPay’s board as a non-executive director when the private placement closes, according to the filing.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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