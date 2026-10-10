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A balance in a payment app can look much like money in a bank account. The protection behind it depends on the legal provider, where the money is held and the product being used.

For OPay and PalmPay users, Nigeria’s deposit insurance rules provide a route to protection for qualifying wallet funds. The ₦5 million headline is a maximum subject to conditions, not a guarantee covering everything displayed in an app.

Start with the licensed company

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s payment-provider register lists OPay Digital Services Limited, formerly Paycom Nigeria Limited, and PalmPay Limited as mobile money operators, or MMOs.

That classification matters. A mobile money wallet, a microfinance bank deposit and an investment offered through the same app can involve different legal arrangements.

How wallet deposit protection works

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, or NDIC, explains in its current FAQs that pass-through insurance extends protection through an MMO’s pooled or trust account at an insured deposit-taking institution. The individual subscriber’s share is recognised, rather than treating all customers’ money as one deposit belonging to the operator.

The FAQ states a maximum of ₦5 million per subscriber per deposit money bank (DMB), or the applicable depositor coverage level.

There is a wording difference in NDIC’s current public material: its 30 September 2026 speech describes coverage per depositor per DMB and MMO, while the FAQ specifies per subscriber per DMB. Seek NDIC clarification before relying on separate allowances across apps.

The FAQ also lists five eligibility conditions: a bare-trust arrangement, under which money is held for subscribers; fidelity-bond insurance taken out by the MMO; records establishing that subscribers own the funds; compliance with CBN know-your-customer requirements; and proper records of each subscriber’s interest across the bank, operator and agents.

These requirements mean that a licence or an insurance logo alone cannot establish the entitlement attached to a particular balance.

The NDIC’s published coverage limits are ₦5 million for deposit money banks and qualifying mobile money subscribers, and ₦2 million for microfinance banks, primary mortgage banks and payment service banks.

Legal exclusions also apply. Section 22 of the NDIC Act excludes categories including insider deposits, interbank placements and certain deposits serving as loan collateral.

The same bank can mean one combined limit

The NDIC’s published pass-through framework says a subscriber’s pooled funds and other deposits at the same insured institution are added together where they are held in the same capacity and interest.

To illustrate the FAQ/framework interpretation only, imagine a fictional customer who has ₦3 million in qualifying wallet funds held at Bank A and another ₦3 million in a personal deposit there, in the same capacity and interest, and owes the bank nothing. Under that interpretation, the ₦6 million combined balance would face a ₦5 million insurance ceiling.

This does not determine any real customer’s payout or identify either platform’s settlement banks. Opening another app should not be assumed to create another insurance allowance. Ask which bank holds the funds and how they are recorded.

Amounts above an insured limit may receive liquidation dividends from assets recovered after a bank fails. Full recovery and its timing are not assured.

Check savings and investment products separately

A savings label does not settle the question. The CBN’s mobile money guidelines expressly provide for qualifying MMO savings wallets with principal and interest pool accounts and pass-through protection.

Other products can belong to a separate provider. OPay identifies OPay Microfinance Bank Limited as the provider behind OWealth. That is a different legal entity from OPay Digital Services Limited. For an eligible microfinance bank deposit, the relevant maximum is ₦2 million; the app’s brand does not turn it into a ₦5 million deposit-money-bank entitlement.

PalmPay’s own app listing describes savings, mutual funds and insurance among its offerings. Users need the terms for the specific product, its named provider and the nature of their entitlement before deciding which protection applies.

The NDIC Act’s definition of a deposit excludes money an institution receives to buy securities or shares. An investment’s availability inside a regulated payment app does not establish deposit insurance for it.

What happens if an institution fails?

The CBN guidelines distinguish two situations. If a settlement bank fails, the NDIC applies pass-through coverage. If an MMO fails, the CBN can arrange for another operator or financial institution to assume its deposit liabilities, with the pooled funds transferred accordingly.

A delayed transfer, an app outage or stolen login details does not itself establish that either failure process has begun. Report those problems through the provider’s official support channel.

For an actual bank closure, follow the NDIC’s announcement and official claims instructions. Its checklist includes proof of the deposit, identification, a recent photograph and an active receiving bank account. Where verification is required, use the designated online or manual process. Wallet subscribers should follow the instructions for their operator and underlying bank rather than assume the general bank form resolves every pooled-account claim.

Keep statements and transaction references. The NDIC says deposit insurance requires no registration fee. Do not pay someone to activate cover or disclose a PIN, password or one-time code to a purported claims agent.

What an IPO does not prove

OPay’s proposed New York listing and conditional Standard Bank investment concern ownership and funding. Neither establishes that every wallet or investment balance qualifies for NDIC protection, increases its limits or guarantees uninterrupted withdrawals.

The useful questions remain: Which company provides this product, which institution holds the money, and which coverage rules apply?