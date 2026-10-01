18 Teams to Contest Open Lanes Final at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium

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NAIROBI, Kenya: 18 university teams will compete in the Open Lanes Varsity Invitational final at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, on Saturday, October 3, 2026, organisers have announced.

The event, presented by On Running Kenya, will combine the university athletics final with performances by Kenyan musicians Bensoul, Charisma and Ywaya Tajiri, according to a September 29 press release.

Okay News reports that three teams from each of six universities qualified through the campus knockout stages, according to the organisers. The finalists will compete for a fully funded trip to South Africa for a race experience.

The participating institutions are Kenyatta University, the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Riara University, Strathmore University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and the University of Nairobi.

The competition’s website describes the earlier campus rounds as relay-style knockouts. It also confirms that the top three teams from each campus advance to the October 3 final.

For the music programme, organisers said Bensoul’s planned set would include Extra Pressure, Favorite Song, Nairobi and Nakufa.

Charisma is scheduled to perform songs including Urao and Sina Noma, while Ywaya Tajiri’s announced selections include Money Over Love and Chai Ya Saa Kumi.

The wider festival programme advertised on the event website includes street-food vendors, clothing customisation, nail art and music alongside the track competition. These activities form part of the off-track programme for spectators supporting their university teams.

Organisers said entry to the final would be free. The September 29 announcement did not specify a start time or a running order for the performances.

File photograph: Rotsee2 / Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.