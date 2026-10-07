OpenAI Widens Decisions API Access With Public Beta Launch

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OpenAI has opened its Decisions API to developers in public beta, expanding access to a service that evaluates text and images for tasks such as classifying content, routing requests and selecting an application’s next action.

The United States artificial intelligence company announced the wider release on October 6, 2026. The application programming interface, or API, uses GPT-6 Luna and returns defined choices, probability estimates or scores that software can act on.

Okay News reports that the public beta follows a limited preview announced at OpenAI’s DevDay on September 29. The company’s developer guide says general availability is expected in the coming weeks, without giving a firm date.

“The Decisions API makes decisions up to 10x faster than GPT-6 Luna through the Responses API,” OpenAI said in its developer announcement. The speed comparison is the company’s claim and has not been independently tested by Okay News.

The service supports three answer types. A predicate estimates how likely a condition is to be true. A choice selects from options supplied by the developer, while a score assesses the input against ordered levels, such as the severity of a problem.

According to OpenAI’s developer guide, the base charge is US$0.10 per million input tokens, the units used to measure model input. There are no output-token, cache-read or cache-write charges. Regional-processing premiums and higher input rates for long contexts still apply.

Those prices apply specifically to the Decisions endpoint. Other requests using GPT-6 Luna follow their applicable model and processing-tier rates.

The API reference permits text and inline images as input, but excludes audio, file references and function calls. Images must be included in the request itself rather than supplied through an external web address. An individual question can also receive a refusal while other questions in the same request receive answers.

OpenAI’s data-control documentation says Decisions is available in all supported API regions. Regional processing is supported in the United States and Europe, covering the European Economic Area and Switzerland. Access from a region does not mean processing takes place there.

For applications using the results to route or filter requests, OpenAI recommends testing thresholds against labelled examples from the application and weighing the consequences of false positive and false negative results.