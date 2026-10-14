OpenAI Engineer Faces Charge Over Hidden Office Recorder

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An OpenAI engineer has been arrested and charged over an alleged hidden recording device in an executive conference room at the artificial intelligence company’s offices in San Francisco, the United States Department of Justice announced on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, was arrested on October 9 and made his first federal court appearance on Tuesday. Prosecutors said he remained in federal custody. OpenAI said it had terminated his employment.

Okay News reports that the criminal complaint was unsealed on October 13. It accuses Alfozan of using or attempting to use a device to intercept spoken communications. The charge is an allegation, and he is presumed innocent unless proved guilty.

According to the department’s account of the complaint, OpenAI staff discovered the recorder around September 30, plugged into the back of a television and concealed in toilet paper. The company determined that it had been installed around September 28 and that its contents were encrypted.

The room was used for confidential discussions about research, product plans and commercial relationships, prosecutors said. They alleged that surveillance footage placed Alfozan near it repeatedly despite his lack of authorisation to enter or attend meetings there.

OpenAI said its own models helped it examine the device and establish its source before it referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The company said the investigation was continuing.

“At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data,” OpenAI said.

Prosecutors also alleged that Alfozan entered the conference room on October 5 and appeared to check behind the television. They said security personnel found a second similar recorder in a bag containing his wallet and identification that day.

“For us it is a matter of national security,” Craig Missakian, the United States attorney for the Northern District of California, said in the October 13 announcement.

The department said a conviction could carry a maximum prison term of five years and a US$250,000 fine. Alfozan’s detention hearing is scheduled for October 19 before United States Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse.