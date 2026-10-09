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OpenAI introduced Ultrafast mode for GPT-6.1 Sol in its developer application programming interface (API) on October 8, 2026, offering faster output generation at six times the model’s Standard token rates.

The artificial-intelligence company’s release log says the option is available to all API users, subject to rate limits. It supports global processing and data residency in the United States and European Union.

Okay News reports that the change adds a processing tier to GPT-6.1 Sol, which was released on September 29. Developers select the model and set the service tier to ultrafast in the Responses API.

OpenAI said the setting is intended “to reduce the time between generated output tokens”. Tokens are the units in which the system processes inputs and generates its responses.

For requests with up to 272,000 input tokens, the published Ultrafast prices are US$12 per million input tokens and US$60 per million output tokens. The corresponding Standard prices are US$2 and US$10.

Long-context Ultrafast rates rise to US$24 for input and US$90 for output, per million tokens. Regional data-residency processing carries a 10% surcharge.

Access through ChatGPT Work and Codex depends on the subscription. The company’s speed documentation lists the US$500 Pro plan and eligible Enterprise and Edu plans.

Eligible Enterprise agreements use credits or dollar-based usage billing, while eligible Edu plans use credits. Enterprise workspace owners must enable Ultrafast access because it is switched off by default.

On the US$500 Pro plan, included usage is consumed before available credits. Other self-service plans do not have Ultrafast access at launch, even if their users have bought credits.