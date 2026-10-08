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OpenAI has begun expanding GPT-6 in ChatGPT, adding interactive answers that can combine written explanations with diagrams and tools inside a conversation.

The company announced the update on October 7, 2026, with access starting on Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise plans. The rollout is scheduled to extend to Free and Go users from October 8. Enterprise access remains subject to workspace administrators’ settings.

Okay News reports that the release broadens access to a model family whose first paid versions arrived in September. It does not mean every account has already received the update.

In its launch announcement, OpenAI said Intelligent UI lets ChatGPT choose a response format suited to the question. Examples include interactive explanations and small tools built for a particular task.

“The format depends on what you’re asking,” the company said.

OpenAI said the interface can appear progressively rather than waiting for the complete response. It also said GPT-6 Instant begins answering web-search questions 44% sooner on average than GPT-5.6 Instant. That is a company-reported result.

The ChatGPT release notes distinguish access by plan and reasoning mode. Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise use GPT-6 Sol, while Free and Go use GPT-6 Luna.

Intelligent UI works from Instant through Extra High reasoning. The separate Pro reasoning option continues to use GPT-6 Astra and does not support Intelligent UI. A Pro subscription and the Pro reasoning option therefore should not be treated as interchangeable labels.

The release notes also say ChatGPT can begin responding while it continues thinking or using tools, then add findings without requiring another prompt.

The change follows the introduction of audio uploads for paid ChatGPT users, another recent addition to the service.

For users checking whether the latest announcement changes their existing setup, its scope is specific: the update concerns the Chat experience. The models powering Work and Codex are unchanged by this release.