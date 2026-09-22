OpenAI Launches GPT-6 Sol and Luna With 50% API Cost Reductions

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SAN FRANCISCO, United States – Artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI has expanded its next-generation frontier intelligence portfolio with the official launch of updated GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna models, delivering architectural enhancements, higher factual reliability, and an immediate 50 percent price cut for enterprise developer access, technology correspondents monitored in San Francisco on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The product release arrives weeks after the company unveiled its flagship system, GPT-6 Astra, which the laboratory heralded as the world’s most capable intelligence engine for complex software engineering, autonomous computer operation, and advanced reasoning.

Okay News reports that the new Sol and Luna models represent specialized tiers engineered to bring the core cognitive strengths of the flagship Astra architecture into high-volume commercial production environments at substantially lower computational overhead.

“GPT-6 Astra introduced a new generation of intelligence; these models extend its benefits by making that intelligence more efficient and accessible,” OpenAI confirmed in an official technical dispatch on Tuesday morning.

Under the developer hierarchy, GPT-6 Sol is optimized as an engineering engine capable of tackling intricate multi-file coding workflows, mathematical synthesis, and autonomous agent tasks, while GPT-6 Luna functions as a rapid, lightweight model designed specifically for high-volume clerical operations, structured document summarization, database entity extraction, and customer support processing.

OpenAI highlighted substantial efficiency gains across its serving stack, confirming that developer API access for the 6 series models will be billed at half the cost of the preceding 5.6 generation of Sol and Luna, a pricing discount made possible by structural breakthroughs in inference caching and compute density.

The company also pointed to marked gains in factual precision, noting that real-world benchmarks show lower hallucination frequencies and reduced error rates in code execution compared to earlier checkpoints.

“On our internal factuality evaluation, which is based on de-identified real-world conversations where users flagged mistakes by our models, GPT-6 Sol makes about half as many mistakes as its predecessor, reaching Astra-level reliability at much lower cost,” the company stated.

The launch intensifies an escalating frontier model rivalry with Anthropic, with OpenAI asserting that GPT-6 Sol and Luna outperform competitor offerings such as Fable and Opus on automated reasoning benchmarks.

In a demonstration of the intense release cadence between the two AI firms, Anthropic rolled out an updated iteration of its Opus 5.5 model barely 90 minutes before OpenAI published its announcement.

OpenAI confirmed that the updated Sol and Luna models are available immediately through the ChatGPT API, ChatGPT Work, and the Codex programming interface for enterprise accounts, while Luna is being deployed across the native desktop application and rolled out progressively to consumer Free and Go users on the web throughout the day.