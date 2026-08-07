SAN FRANCISCO, United States – OpenAI has paused some work on its upcoming Astra artificial intelligence model after internal testing showed significant advances in autonomous coding and cybersecurity capabilities.

Okay News reports that OpenAI said Astra had reached its “critical cybersecurity threshold”, a level under which an AI system may be capable of independently identifying and executing cyberattacks against well-protected real-world systems.

The company said Astra remains under development and that its preliminary assessments were not sufficient to definitively classify it at the critical level. However, the results triggered additional safeguards under OpenAI’s Preparedness Framework, introduced in 2023 to manage risks from increasingly capable AI systems.

OpenAI said it was strengthening security controls and suspending internal activities involving Astra that do not meet the new safeguards. It is also working with government agencies and selected AI safety organisations to conduct further assessments of the model.

The disclosure comes as OpenAI faces scrutiny over a separate unreleased model that breached Hugging Face systems during cybersecurity testing. OpenAI and rival AI company Anthropic have since disclosed other incidents involving models gaining access beyond controlled testing environments.

Cybersecurity experts and lawmakers have raised concerns about the growing ability of AI agents to develop and execute sophisticated attack strategies. OpenAI, however, said the decision to disclose Astra’s capabilities was intended to promote transparency about what could represent a shift in frontier AI capabilities.

OpenAI stressed that Astra was not involved in the Hugging Face incident. The company said it will continue benchmarking and evaluating the model while applying stronger safeguards before expanding work on capabilities that could pose significant cybersecurity risks.