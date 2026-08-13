OpenAI Replaces Chief Revenue Officer After Nine Months

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – OpenAI has replaced Chief Revenue Officer Denise Dresser after nine months in the role, appointing Wiz President and Chief Operating Officer Dali Rajic to lead the artificial intelligence company’s sales operations.

The leadership change is part of a broader executive reshuffle at OpenAI that has included the departures of Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap and Fidji Simo, who served as the company’s second-ranking executive and CEO of AGI deployment.

OpenAI co-founder and President Greg Brockman, who has assumed a larger management role following Simo’s departure, announced Rajic’s appointment in a blog post.

According to Okay News, Rajic joins OpenAI after serving at cybersecurity company Wiz, which was acquired by Google for $32 billion in what became the technology company’s largest acquisition.

Brockman praised Dresser’s contribution during a formative period for OpenAI’s revenue operations, saying Rajic would focus on turning lessons from the company’s rapid growth into more consistent business execution.

OpenAI says its products now reach more than 1 billion weekly active users and about 2 million businesses. Despite the company’s expansion and increasingly powerful AI models, executives have indicated that OpenAI has fallen short of some of its revenue targets.

The company has also reportedly filed confidentially with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of a potential initial public offering, although there is no confirmed timeline for a listing.

The latest executive changes come as OpenAI continues to strengthen its commercial operations and prepare for its next stage of growth. The company recently purchased about $7 billion worth of shares from employees through a tender offer, allowing workers to sell part of their equity holdings.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has also emphasised a greater focus on enterprise adoption this year, while reducing attention on technology projects and experiments considered less directly connected to that objective.