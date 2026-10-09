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OpenAI said on October 8, 2026 that it had banned two covert influence operations, originating in Russia and Iran, which used its artificial-intelligence tools to support fabricated journalists and a think-tank front.

The company’s published investigation calls the operations Dark Clark and Bogus Bylines. The attribution and findings are OpenAI’s assessment and have not been independently verified by Okay News.

Okay News reports that OpenAI linked seven fictitious journalist identities to the Iran-origin operation. It said almost 100 articles appeared under those names across more than a dozen publications.

The Russia-origin operation appeared to recruit unwitting people in Latin America to run a research organisation, according to the company. OpenAI said the operators also generated fabricated documents and audio scripts.

OpenAI assessed Dark Clark at category five on a six-level influence-operation scale, its first disclosed disruption at that level. It cautioned that both operations exaggerated their effectiveness in internal reports.