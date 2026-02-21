Sports

O’Reilly Double Fires Man City Closer to Top of EPL With Win Over Newcastle

Nico O'Reilly scores a brace as City beat Newcastle 2-1 to close gap between Arsenal. Photo: Getty Images

Manchester City FC moved to within two points of the Premier League leaders after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Newcastle United FC at the Etihad Stadium.

Nico O’Reilly was the standout performer, scoring twice in the first half to hand City control of a pulsating encounter. He opened the scoring with a composed left-footed finish before restoring the lead with a well-taken header from Erling Haaland’s cross. Newcastle briefly levelled through a deflected strike from Lewis Hall, but City’s intensity ensured they regained the advantage before the interval.

The second half proved tense, with both sides creating chances. City were forced to show resilience as Newcastle pushed for another equaliser, while Haaland and Phil Foden tested Nick Pope late on. Pep Guardiola’s men ultimately held firm to secure a vital three points in the title race.

The result extends City’s remarkable home record against Newcastle in the league and keeps them firmly in pursuit of Arsenal FC at the top of the table. Guardiola praised his side’s character and connection with the fans, as attention now turns to next weekend’s trip to Leeds United.

