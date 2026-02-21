Osasuna Stun Real Madrid as Late Goal Dents Title Push

CA Osasuna claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory over Real Madrid CF at El Sadar, dealing a setback to the visitors’ La Liga title ambitions.

The hosts took the lead late in the first half when Ante Budimir converted from the penalty spot after a VAR review overturned an earlier decision. Real Madrid had chances to limit the damage before the break, with Thibaut Courtois producing a fine save and Budimir also striking the woodwork, but they trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Madrid improved after the interval, and Vinícius Júnior brought them level in the 73rd minute, finishing from Federico Valverde’s low cross. The Brazilian’s goal capped a strong run of form, but the equaliser failed to spark a full comeback.

With the match heading towards a draw, substitute Raúl García struck in the 90th minute from a tight angle. After a VAR check confirmed he was onside, the goal stood, sealing Osasuna’s first league win over Real Madrid since 2011.

The result leaves Madrid just two points clear of , who have a game in hand and the opportunity to move top with victory in their next outing.