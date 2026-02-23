Oshiomhole Praises Wike for Support during APC Leadership Crisis

BENIN CITY, Edo State, Nigeria — Former Governor of Edo State in southern Nigeria, Adams Oshiomhole, has publicly expressed gratitude to Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for supporting him during what he described as a period of political isolation.

Oshiomhole, who currently represents Edo North Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, made the remarks in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, during the distribution of 54 construction machines to the 18 Local Government Areas of the state. He reflected on the events that followed his removal as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, one of Nigeria’s major political parties.

According to Oshiomhole, many members of his own party distanced themselves from him after he was removed from the leadership position.

“After I was dismissed as APC National Chairman, I became lonely, abandoned by my own party. People were afraid to visit me then because it could be termed anti-party,” Oshiomhole said.

The former governor explained that at the time, political associates were cautious about being seen with him, fearing internal party consequences. However, he said Wike, who was then a leading political figure in Rivers State in southern Nigeria, reached out to him.

“But I got a call from a rare Nigerian who identifies with those who are lonely, and he invited me to Port Harcourt to commission a flyover. Can you imagine? And that was not enough — this minister honoured me with the highest honour of Rivers State,” he stated.

Port Harcourt is the capital of Rivers State, located in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region. Oshiomhole noted that the gesture stood out because it came at a time when he felt politically sidelined.

He added that although Wike once told him he had “celebrated” his political misfortunes, the minister later renewed his hope during that challenging period.

“So if I dey do yanga, it’s because I have a minister that can identify with me when I was removed from my job,” he said.

Oshiomhole also praised Wike’s political leadership, particularly in the recent local government elections conducted in the Federal Capital Territory, which includes Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. He suggested that Wike’s performance demonstrated strong political organisation and influence.

“If anybody was in doubt, he did the one that yesterday when his party came second after the APC. To take second after APC, no issue. Particularly where some people did not over 100,” Oshiomhole said.

He further described Wike as “the first person from our geopolitical zone, South South, to go to Abuja as a city minister and minister in a way that has refined and redefined the concept of development.”

Okay News reports that Oshiomhole concluded his remarks by appreciating the relationship between Wike and political leaders in Edo State, expressing satisfaction that cooperation between both sides had continued despite past political differences.

“I want to congratulate you. And I want to thank our governor for sustaining the friendship with the Honourable Minister of FCT,” he said.

The comments highlight ongoing political realignments and alliances within Nigeria’s ruling and opposition circles, particularly as the country continues to navigate internal party dynamics and local governance reforms.