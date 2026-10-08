Oshoala, Plumptre and Demehin Withdraw From Nigeria’s Comoros Tie

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Asisat Oshoala, Ashley Plumptre and Oluwatosin Demehin have withdrawn from Nigeria’s squad for the Olympic women’s football qualifier against Comoros, the Nigeria Football Federation said on October 7, 2026.

Nigeria’s interim head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, said he trusted the replacements to contribute against Comoros. The federation’s update did not give reasons for the three players’ withdrawals.

“I have confidence in their replacements,” Eguavoen said in the update published by the federation.

Okay News reports that the federation said late invitee Blessing Okpe, a Belarus-based forward, was still expected in the team’s camp in Ijebu-Ode, southwestern Nigeria.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade will lead the Super Falcons as they begin their qualifying campaign for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Both legs of the tie will take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, southwestern Nigeria. As detailed in the earlier match preview, Comoros are the designated home side for the first leg on October 9; Nigeria host the return on October 13.

The aggregate winners will advance to the third qualifying round, scheduled for March 2027.