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Osimhen Joins Part of Galatasaray Training Ahead of Kasımpaşa Game

By Damilola A.
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Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray training kit beside a yellow training pole
Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray training kit. Photo: Galatasaray SK.

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen joined part of Galatasaray’s team training on October 6, 2026, before continuing with an individual programme, the Turkish club said.

The session took place at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay facilities as Galatasaray prepared to face Kasımpaşa in the Turkish league.

Okay News reports that the club’s training update described limited team participation for Osimhen. It did not announce that he had completed a full session or confirm his availability for the match.

Galatasaray said Mario Lemina and goalkeeper Günay Güvenç trained with the group throughout. Wilfried Singo and Roland Sallai worked separately from their teammates.

The club gave no date for Osimhen’s return to competitive action in the update.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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