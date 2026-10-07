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Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen joined part of Galatasaray’s team training on October 6, 2026, before continuing with an individual programme, the Turkish club said.

The session took place at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay facilities as Galatasaray prepared to face Kasımpaşa in the Turkish league.

Okay News reports that the club’s training update described limited team participation for Osimhen. It did not announce that he had completed a full session or confirm his availability for the match.

Galatasaray said Mario Lemina and goalkeeper Günay Güvenç trained with the group throughout. Wilfried Singo and Roland Sallai worked separately from their teammates.

The club gave no date for Osimhen’s return to competitive action in the update.