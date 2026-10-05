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Osun Says It Has Challenged Account Restrictions in Gamji Dispute

The state says it is contesting both the account restriction order and the arbitration award, with the two applications filed in different Lagos courts.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke wearing a dark cap and speaking into microphones in an archival photograph.
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke. File photo from the Okay News archive.

Osun State in southwestern Nigeria says it has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to lift restrictions on state bank accounts in its arbitration dispute with Gamji Nigeria Company Limited.

The application was filed on October 2, 2026, according to a statement published by the state government on October 4 and signed by its commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi. It challenges an order dated September 9.

Okay News reports that the government’s statement describes two separate legal proceedings. It says lawyers had already applied to the Lagos State High Court on September 1 to set aside the arbitration award, along with a request to suspend its enforcement.

The October application concerns the restriction order issued by the Federal High Court. The statement did not announce a ruling lifting those restrictions or cancelling the award.

The Guardian, reporting from a certified copy of the court ruling, put the sums Gamji sought to preserve at US$13,924,343.32 and ₦157.5 million. It said the dispute arose from water infrastructure contracts awarded in 2017 for Ilesa West, an area of Osun State.

Gamji’s case, as reported by PUNCH from its court application, is that changes to engineering designs and the scope of the work increased costs. The company said a deadline to comply with the arbitration award had expired without payment, prompting its request to preserve funds in the state’s accounts.

Osun says it is challenging the arbitration process and the award. The government said its September filings had been served on Gamji and the company’s lawyers before the Federal High Court restriction order was obtained.

Okay News has not independently obtained the award, restriction order or the state’s applications. PUNCH reported that the Federal High Court matter was adjourned to October 22, 2026, for a hearing on the motion on notice.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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