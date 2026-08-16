Osun Election: APC Studies Results After Adeleke Victory

OSOGBO, Nigeria – The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress announced on Sunday, August 16, 2026, that its leadership is studying governorship election results across all 332 wards in the state before taking a decision on its next line of action.

Okay News reports that All Progressives Congress spokesperson, Chief Kola Olabisi, stated that the party is examining the outcome of the poll before deciding its legal steps.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party was returned elected in the governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026, while the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, came second.

In a statement issued at 2:50 pm WAT on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Chief Kola Olabisi said, “We are not unaware of the fact that election is a process which begins at the registration of the voters through the primary election to the election proper, which extends to the tribunal, the Appeal Court and terminates at the Supreme Court.” He said, “An election cannot be said to have been concluded without having explored all these constitutionally allowed legal opportunities to enrich the nation’s jurisprudence as enshrined in the Electoral Act 2026 as amended.”

Chief Kola Olabisi said, “We make bold to state categorically that as a progressive party which is founded on the unalloyed principle of the rule of law, fairness and justice, we shall not hesitate without further delay to explore the window allowed by the extant Electoral Act after due consultation with the team of our lawyers based on their professional advice. The new development is a beauty of democracy.” He added, “As a result of the foregoing, we are imploring our ever-loyal members and supporters to remain calm while they carry on with their businesses and refuse to respond to any provocative action or inaction from any of the members of the ruling party across the state,”

Chief Kola Olabisi said the party is appealing to the Nigeria Police Force to assist members facing harassment, saying, “While we are appealing to the Nigeria Police Force to come to the aid and rescue of our members and supporters who are being needlessly molested by the opposition, we are assuring them that we won’t have any cause or reason to abandon them.” He said, “The current situation in the political history of the state is a passing phase which will soon become part of history,”