Osun Election Violence Panel Begins Work, Assures Victim Relief

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OSOGBO, Nigeria – The Osun State Election Violence Relief Committee held its inaugural session in Osogbo on Thursday, August 27, 2026, issuing a formal call for victims of recent election-related violence across the state to come forward and submit their claims for government assistance and medical compensation.

The committee, chaired by the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun, was constituted to assess the scale of human and material losses, verify legitimate claims, and coordinate state-backed humanitarian interventions for affected individuals and families.

Okay News reports that Speaker Egbedun assured the public that the committee would conduct its mandate with fairness, transparency, and compassion, confirming that preliminary complaints had already been received and that additional submissions are being collated.

“The assignment of the Committee is both humanitarian and sensitive,” Egbedun stated during the maiden meeting. “Our responsibility is to listen to victims, verify genuine claims, and ensure that appropriate relief reaches those who suffered losses as a result of election-related violence. Every submission will be treated with utmost seriousness, and decisions will be guided by facts, fairness, and compassion.”

The Speaker made a special appeal to victims currently undergoing medical treatment in hospitals across the state to present their cases through family members or designated representatives.

He assured that the committee will liaise directly with medical facilities to verify clinical records and ensure that the state government covers approved medical bills and rehabilitation expenses for injured citizens.

Egbedun also commended the Adeleke Dynasty and the Springtime Development Foundation for committing to fund comprehensive educational scholarships for children who lost their parents or primary benefactors during the unrest.

“Education remains one of the most enduring ways of honouring the memories of those who lost their lives,” Egbedun noted. “Investing in the future of their children will provide them with hope, dignity, and an opportunity to build a brighter future despite their circumstances. The Committee will ensure that this gesture reaches the intended beneficiaries transparently and effectively.”