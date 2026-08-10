Osun First Lady Leads Women Protest Ahead of Election

OSOGBO, Nigeria – Osun State First Lady, Titilola Adeleke, led a protest by women in Osogbo on Monday, August 10, 2026, against alleged indiscriminate arrests and violence ahead of Saturday‘s governorship election.

Okay News reports that Titilola Adeleke presented a letter containing the protesters’ demands to Samuel Etaifo, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the election, during the demonstration along the West Bypass.

The march commenced along the Osogbo-Ilobu Road and terminated near the Osun State Police Command. Other officials present included Osun State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ayobola Awolowo, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Market Affairs, Eniola Omotosho.

Speaking on behalf of the demonstrators, Titilola Adeleke called on police authorities to question leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding violence in the state. She said, “We are demanding a free and fair election in the forthcoming poll. We want peace; let there be peace. Invite APC chieftains for questioning. They should stop killing our husbands and children. Make them sign an undertaking. From what we heard, we learnt that they will start picking our leaders up this week.”

She also referenced the arrest of the state’s Commissioner for Environment. She said, “Last Friday, they picked up the Commissioner for Environment. He was brought here, stripped naked. This is not good enough. They should leave our people alone.”

Samuel Etaifo addressed the protesters and stated that police leadership had deployed him three weeks prior to stabilize the state following heightened tension. He said, “We are going back and restrategising to attend to all your demands. Why I am discussing with you is because we don’t want tension before the election; we want peace. We cannot conduct an election in an insecure environment.”

Samuel Etaifo stated that anyone attempting to manipulate the election would be arrested and transferred to Abuja. He commended the peaceful conduct of the demonstration and assigned police personnel to escort the protesters back to their starting location.