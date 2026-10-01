Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

OSOGBO, Nigeria: Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State in southwestern Nigeria, has directed an environmental task force to assess flood-hit areas and prepare a response plan following damage to homes, businesses and livelihoods.

The instruction was contained in a September 30 statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Okay News reports that the Special Task Force on Environmental Sanitation, led by Ayanleye Aina, was asked to inspect affected locations and identify environmental conditions contributing to the flooding.

Adeleke said excessive rainfall in recent weeks had increased pressure on drainage channels and waterways across the state.

He said his administration had carried out initial dredging and drainage work and would undertake further interventions where necessary.

“I urge my people, the residents of Osun State, to stop dumping refuse on waterways,” Adeleke said.

The governor also urged residents to avoid building on natural water channels or flood-prone corridors.

He also asked communities to report blocked drains, flooding and other environmental hazards to the authorities.

The statement did not specify the affected communities, a relief budget or a deadline for the task force’s response plan.