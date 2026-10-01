Today

Osun Orders Flood Assessment After Homes and Businesses Hit

Adeleke directed the environmental task force to inspect affected communities and prepare a response plan; no relief budget was announced.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Governor Ademola Adeleke speaking in the photograph accompanying the Osun flood statement
Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photo: Osun State Government.

Key Takeaways

The September 30 directive orders inspections and a response plan.

Adeleke linked recent flooding to heavy rain and pressure on waterways.

The statement did not specify a relief budget or completion deadline.

OSOGBO, Nigeria: Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State in southwestern Nigeria, has directed an environmental task force to assess flood-hit areas and prepare a response plan following damage to homes, businesses and livelihoods.

The instruction was contained in a September 30 statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Okay News reports that the Special Task Force on Environmental Sanitation, led by Ayanleye Aina, was asked to inspect affected locations and identify environmental conditions contributing to the flooding.

Adeleke said excessive rainfall in recent weeks had increased pressure on drainage channels and waterways across the state.

He said his administration had carried out initial dredging and drainage work and would undertake further interventions where necessary.

“I urge my people, the residents of Osun State, to stop dumping refuse on waterways,” Adeleke said.

The governor also urged residents to avoid building on natural water channels or flood-prone corridors.

He also asked communities to report blocked drains, flooding and other environmental hazards to the authorities.

The statement did not specify the affected communities, a relief budget or a deadline for the task force’s response plan.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Google Search

Prefer Okay News on Google

Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Advertisement

About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center