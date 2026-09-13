Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

OSOGBO, Nigeria – Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has proscribed all activities and operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) across the state with immediate effect following the fatal shooting of prominent transport figure Mr. Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as “Ajagungbade Emir,” the state government announced in an official communique on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The decisive prohibition follows an armed confrontation earlier on Sunday in the ancient city of Ile-Ife, where suspected rival hoodlums launched a violent attack over the territorial control of a commercial motor park, resulting in the death of Oyeyemi.

Okay News reports that in an executive statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the state government directed the Osun State Commissioner of Police and heads of sister security agencies to initiate an immediate manhunt to apprehend and prosecute everyone connected to the killing.

Governor Adeleke ordered all rival transport factions to immediately vacate commercial motor parks, transit terminals, and garages across the 30 local government areas and the Area Council, directing joint security patrols to take control of transit nodes and enforce public peace.

To prevent secondary violence or reprisal clashes between factional transport loyalists, the governor announced that the state government will reintroduce a state-supervised Park Management System (PMS) to administer the operations of all commercial transport hubs directly.

The state government indicated that Governor Adeleke will issue an Executive Order to provide the requisite legal framework and institutional guidelines for the park management structure, ensuring that revenue collection and public transport operations proceed without thuggery.

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance stance against gang violence, thuggery, and lawlessness, warning that anyone attempting to breach public order or resist law enforcement directives across motor parks will face the full weight of the law.

The ban arrives amid heightened security measures across Osun State, following earlier executive advisories placing citizens and law enforcement commands on alert to protect public gatherings and places of worship against external threats.