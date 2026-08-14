Osun Governor Pledges Probe Into Election Killings

Osogbo, Nigeria: Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, vowed on Friday, August 14, 2026, to establish an independent inquiry commission to investigate political killings connected to the state election period.

Okay News reports that Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, delivered the governor’s speech outlining the formation of the investigative body.

“Every life lost is an Osun life. Politics should never cost anyone his or her life, irrespective of political affiliation,” Adeleke said.

“The government under my watch wishes to assure the people of Osun State that next week Monday, immediately after the election, an Independent Commission of Inquiry will be constituted to investigate all reported killings and acts of violence connected with this election period,” Adeleke said.

“The Commission will establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents and recommend appropriate actions to ensure that everyone responsible is brought to justice, regardless of political affiliation, position or influence,” Adeleke said.

“The Government will also put in place a framework to support and compensate the families of those who lost their lives. The memories of all victims will be appropriately honoured,” Adeleke said.

“The election will come and go, but we will remain one people. We owe the dead justice, their families compassion, and the people of Osun a peaceful future,” Adeleke said.