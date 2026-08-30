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OSOGBO, Nigeria – The Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijeshaland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adesuyi Haastrup, has described Osun State Governor Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke as “the David of our time,” affirming that his successful re-election represents a divine judgment and the triumph of God’s will over human scheming, the state government announced on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

In an official statement issued in Osogbo by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the monarch made the remarks while receiving Governor Adeleke at his palace in Ilesa on Saturday, August 29, 2026, where the governor formally presented his Certificate of Return issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okay News reports that the first-class monarch cautioned political critics against mocking the governor over his public praise-singing and dancing, citing biblical accounts of King David to emphasize that unreserved thanksgiving attracts divine protection and victory.

Recalling the intense security tensions and violence that affected Ijeshaland prior to the polls, Oba Haastrup remarked that while some political actors relied on mortal strength, the governor placed his trust in God and was vindicated by the sovereign will of the electorate.

“I must confess that the outcome of the election increases my faith in God. Governor Adeleke is an embodiment of faith, humility, thanksgiving and performance,” the royal father stated. “For a governor to perform across all local governments within his first term shocked and surprised us all. Osun people stood for truth and refused to abandon a man who has diligently served them.”

The monarch commended Governor Adeleke for demonstrating compassionate leadership by establishing a ₦500 million compensation fund for victims of election violence, while applauding the Adeleke dynasty for awarding full academic scholarships to the children of citizens who lost their lives during the electoral cycle.

Oba Haastrup also praised the governor’s magnanimity in reaching out to political opponents, describing his reconciliatory posture as the mark of a statesman, while urging him to sustain his comprehensive infrastructural renewal across urban centres and rural communities in Osun State.

In his response, Governor Adeleke expressed profound gratitude to traditional rulers across the state who stood firmly in defence of truth, democracy, and good governance despite facing immense political pressure.

Describing the electoral contest as a challenging phase that was overcome through faith and popular support, Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment to holistic reconciliation, pledging that his administration will operate on the principle of “no winner, no vanquished” to ensure all citizens benefit from progressive governance.