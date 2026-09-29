Otedola Dines With Tinubu in Paris, Hails $55bn Foreign Reserves

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PARIS, France – Prominent Nigerian industrialist, Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, and Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, Femi Otedola, CON, on Monday evening hosted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to a private dinner in Paris, commending the Commander-in-Chief for executing bold economic reforms that have stabilized the foreign exchange market and strengthened external reserves to approximately $55 billion, international business correspondents reported from Paris on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2026.

The engagement between the billionaire investor and the Nigerian leader in the French capital was made public on Tuesday when Otedola shared a photograph from the meeting across his official social media platforms, expressing strong private sector confidence in the administration’s long-term macroeconomic direction.

Okay News reports that Otedola described President Tinubu’s fiscal interventions and monetary realignment as courageous structural shifts that have restored investor appetite, stabilized key financial institutions, and placed Nigeria on a sustainable growth trajectory after years of economic distortion.

“At a private dinner in Paris yesterday evening with His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose bold and forward-thinking reforms have put our economy firmly on a path of sustainable growth,” Otedola stated while reviewing the outcome of their discussions.

The business magnate pointed to tangible empirical benchmarks in the capital and money markets, noting that the federal government’s policy consistency has unlocked capital inflows and expanded the international profile of corporate equities listed on the domestic bourse.

“The results are increasingly evident: top Nigerian companies now included on the FTSE Russell Frontier 50 Index, the NGX at historic highs, increased foreign direct investment and renewed economic confidence, a unified and more stable foreign exchange market, foreign reserves standing strong at about $55 billion, and so much more,” Otedola observed, concluding with the endorsement: “I remain proud of you, Mr. President!”

The high-level dinner in Paris marks one of the concluding private engagements of President Tinubu’s month-long European working vacation, during which the Nigerian head of state held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and witnessed the formal execution of concession agreements between the Ogun State Government and maritime operator DP World for the multi-billion-dollar Gateway Deep Seaport.

The meeting also follows intense public debate in Abuja regarding the President’s physical presence and executive schedule abroad, with opposition figures querying his absence from the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, while the State House maintained that the President has remained actively engaged with domestic economic governance while in Europe.

President Tinubu is scheduled to depart Europe and arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos later on Tuesday, where he is anticipated to lead state observances for Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary on Thursday, October 1.