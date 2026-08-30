Otti Tasks 1,086 Abia Leadership Academy Graduates on Innovation

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UMUAHIA, Nigeria – Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti has charged 1,086 graduating youths of the 2026 Abia State Leadership Academy Youth Leadership Boot Camp to step forward as solution providers, innovative pioneers, and catalysts for socio-economic transformation across their communities, the state government announced on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Addressing the participants during the formal graduation ceremony held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Umuahia, Governor Otti emphasized that the comprehensive leadership training was intentionally designed to groom emerging leaders who will actively partner with the administration in executing the long-term “New Abia” development agenda.

Okay News reports that the youth boot camp brought together exceptional young minds across the state for intensive leadership coaching, enterprise development, and civic responsibility training.

Governor Otti reminded the graduates that their transition from the academy confers a serious civic responsibility to positively influence their peers and contribute tangibly to state-building.

“You are not returning home as ordinary citizens, but as bearers of solutions, drivers of innovation, and agents of transformation,” Otti told the graduating cohort. “The New Abia project is a transgenerational journey, and these young leaders are now active partners in shaping it.”

The Governor commended the strategic collaboration that ensured the success of the programme, expressing gratitude to the President of the Abia State Leadership Academy, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, and the Director of the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Nneka Okekaru, for their operational dedication.

He also acknowledged the institutional support provided by the President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Mrs. Ekeoma Ezeibe, the Nigerian Naval College of Accounts and Finance, and the management of Government College Umuahia for their contributions to capacity building.

Highlighting the administration’s non-discriminatory policy, Governor Otti made special mention of Ms. Roseline Faridat Abdusalam, an outstanding participant whose success exemplifies the state’s civic philosophy that anyone residing and contributing positively in Abia is recognized as an indigene of the state.

The Governor urged the graduates to form functional peer mentoring clusters, cascade the knowledge acquired to grassroots networks, and demonstrate uncompromising integrity across their schools, enterprises, and workplaces to justify the public investment made in their development.