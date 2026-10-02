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Otu Approves Return of 3,000 Cross River LG Workers to Payroll

The approval follows labour talks, but the announcement gives no salary-payment date.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
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Cross River State Government destination logo on a white background
Cross River State Government logo.

Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu has approved returning about 3,000 local government workers to the payroll in the southern Nigerian state.

The state Ministry of Information announced the decision on Friday, October 2, 2026, Okay News reports. It gave no salary-payment date.

Otu met leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Nigerian Union of Pensioners in Calabar, the state capital. The ministry did not date the meeting.

Labour representatives sought reconsideration for workers who had served about two years. Otu acknowledged their hardship while saying appointments should meet established standards.

The approval follows the recruitment cancellation covered in Okay News’ September 10 report. A September 9 government statement had cancelled the 2024/2025 exercise, retained 821 approved personnel and announced plans for 4,000 fresh appointments.

The latest announcement does not explain how the restored workers fit into that plan. Promotions, salary harmonisation and pensioners’ welfare remain under review, the ministry said.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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