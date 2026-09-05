Outrage Mounts Over Donald Duke’s Human Sacrifice Claim

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Public outrage expanded across Nigeria on September 5, 2026, following statements by former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke alleging that politicians engage in human sacrifice to secure elective offices.

Okay News reports that Donald Duke attributed the practice to severe political desperation and the treatment of politics as an occupation rather than a vocation in Nigeria.

Reacting to the statements, University of Ilorin political scientist Prof. ‘Gbade Ojo stated that the allegations reflect a dangerous intersection of desperation, criminality, and superstition within the political framework. Former Ondo State Social Democratic Party Chairman Hon. Stephen Adewale urged Donald Duke to present any credible evidence to law enforcement agencies, noting that political office in Nigeria has become a gateway to enormous wealth and immunity.

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Rowland Owie, urged the electorate to expose individuals involved in occult practices, while the Chancellor of the International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights, Dr. Jackson Omenazu, demanded an immediate investigation by security authorities. Additionally, the National President of the Igbo Women Assembly, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, expressed concern over candidates arming youths for political violence ahead of the 2027 general election.