Over 7,800 Abducted in Nigeria as Ransom Payments Surge: Report

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ABUJA, Nigeria: At least 7,825 people were abducted and N7.8bn ($4.88 million) was paid in ransom across 1,713 kidnap incidents in Nigeria between July 2025 and June 2026.

Okay News reports that research organization SBM Intelligence documented the statistics in a report titled “The Capture of the Kidnap Economy” published on August 28, 2026, confirming that at least 1,142 people were killed during the period.

The report showed that total ransom demands dropped from N48bn ($30 million) to N22.9bn ($14.31 million), while actual payments rose from N2.56bn ($1.6 million) to N7.78bn ($4.86 million), bringing the collection rate to 34 per cent from 5.35 per cent. The Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati Wal-Jihad faction of Boko Haram accounted for 90 per cent of total payments, taking N7bn ($4.38 million) across eight incidents.

Two major abductions comprised the majority of the insurgent payments, including N5bn ($3.13 million) paid for 416 captives in Ngoshe, Borno State, and N2bn ($1.25 million) paid for 315 pupils and staff at St Mary’s School in Papiri, Niger State. Zamfara State recorded 92 mass abductions and Sokoto State recorded 76, while hostages were killed in at least six instances following ransom payments.

Security expert Jackson Ojo stated that government posture enabled the expansion of kidnapping operations. “Due to the lackadaisical attitude of some persons in government, they have now helped the terrorists, the kidnappers, and the bandits to turn the kidnapping industry in Nigeria into one of the highest industries and economic revenue-generating industries in Nigeria,” Jackson Ojo said. He added, “It has degenerated to the extent that we have lost about four generals, we have lost about three or four colonels, and countless numbers of majors, captains, and others,” Jackson Ojo said.

Former Commissioner of Police in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, Lawrence Alobi, stated that payments strengthen criminal networks. “In fact, kidnapping has now become like a lucrative business for the huge amount of money that has been given to bandits,” Lawrence Alobi said. He noted, “By paying these ransoms, it strengthens them because they go and get more arms, get empowered, and so forth. It emboldens criminality,” Lawrence Alobi said.

Lawrence Alobi advised against paying ransoms while noting the circumstances facing hostage families. “If it’s possible, the issue of ransom should not be paid to anybody,” Lawrence Alobi said, adding that “the victim is always at the mercy of the family.”