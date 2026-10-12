Oyedele, Cardoso Discuss Nigeria’s Growth Plans With World Bank

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Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso met World Bank Group President Ajay Banga on Monday, October 12, to discuss investment and public revenues, the finance ministry said.

The talks took place in Bangkok, Thailand, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group. Oyedele is leading Nigeria’s delegation, according to the ministry’s statement, signed by its head of media, Efe Ovuakporie.

Okay News reports that the ministry identified greater use of World Bank guarantees as one of the subjects discussed. It said the instruments could help attract private financing for infrastructure.

“Power infrastructure and human capital were identified as priorities for continued public investment,” the ministry’s statement said. The officials also discussed how to improve the results achieved through government spending.

According to the ministry’s account, Banga praised Nigeria’s reforms and cited a rise in private capital inflows from about US$300 million in 2023 to nearly US$6 billion in 2026.

The ministry also attributed to Oyedele a rise in the country’s tax-to-gross domestic product ratio from about 7% to 12.5% over the same period. It said stronger revenues would give the government more room to invest without financing deficits through money creation.

The statement did not include the underlying data for either comparison.

In a separate feature published on October 11, the World Bank Group said it was helping mobilise up to US$5.79 billion in private financing in fiscal year 2026. Its account covers digital infrastructure, agriculture and finance for small businesses.

That feature includes both financing already mobilised through particular transactions and amounts expected from future project activity. It does not independently establish the ministry’s comparison of private capital inflows between 2023 and 2026.

The World Bank Group said its approach combines policy support, investment structuring and guarantees to reduce risks for private investors. The ministry’s meeting statement did not announce a new loan, a signed financing agreement or a timetable for additional guarantees.