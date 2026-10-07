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Nigeria’s Economic Management Team (EMT) has agreed to wider consultations on a proposed framework to coordinate economic policymaking across government, with inflation reduction, investment and accountability among its priorities.

The team, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, discussed common principles and measurable outcomes for policies covering taxation and spending, monetary matters, trade, industry and regulation.

The proposal remains subject to consultation and the appropriate approval processes.

According to a statement signed by Mary-Ann Duke Okon, the minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Communications and Press Secretary, the next stage will involve ministries, departments and agencies, sub-national governments, the private sector and other stakeholders.

Okay News reports that the framework is intended to make economic policies more consistent and strengthen accountability for their implementation. The statement did not announce its final approval or give a timetable for the consultation process.

“It is intended as a long-term national framework rather than a replacement for the National Development Plan, annual budgets or sector-specific strategies,” the statement said.

Reducing inflation was identified as a central priority during the discussions. The team considered coordinated fiscal and structural measures addressing agriculture and food security, productivity, energy, trade and supply-chain challenges.

On trade and industrialisation, members stressed the need to improve competitiveness, attract investment at scale and help Nigeria gain greater access to regional and international markets, particularly through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The team also examined the use of protective policies, including tariffs and local-content requirements. It said such measures should have clear limits and be assessed against their results.

“The meeting emphasised that protection measures such as tariffs and local-content requirements should be targeted, time-bound and linked to measurable outcomes,” the statement said.

Other issues considered included stronger coordination between Nigeria’s federal government and sub-national governments, better economic statistics, institutional accountability and assessment of the impact of policies. Members also discussed regular scorecards and reporting to measure economic performance.

Those listed as attending included Aviation and Aerospace Development Minister Festus Keyamo; Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Jumoke Oduwole; and Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy Minister Bosun Tijani.

Also present were Regional Development Minister Abubakar Momoh; Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Minister Bernard Doro; Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa; and Minister of State for Budget Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Presidential adviser Tope Fasua, permanent secretaries and a director representing the Central Bank of Nigeria also attended, according to the statement.

Further stakeholder consultations will precede submission of the proposed framework through the required approval processes.