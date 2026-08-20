Oyedele Faults Citizens Over World Bank Loan Attacks

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Abuja, Nigeria: Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, faulted citizens on Wednesday for attacking the World Bank on social media over loans granted to the country.

Okay News reports that Oyedele addressed the issue during a media briefing focused on the Federal Government’s economic reform scorecard, stating that citizens targeted the institution’s accounts until the bank disabled its comments section.

“People went to the social media account of the World Bank to go and be abusing them that they’re giving Nigeria loan. World Bank just switch off the comments. We’ve gotten the loan because that’s not how the system works,” Oyedele said.

The minister compared the protests to people demanding money from an Automated Teller Machine without understanding that funds must first be deposited.

“So some leaders emerged from their group and said this is not fair government has to and then they went and destroyed the ATM, beat up some other people withdrawing money there and they were hailing their hero,” he said.

He stated that citizens need accurate information to effectively engage with authorities.

“Part of your ability to hold government to account is having the right knowledge. If you don’t, you’re wasting your energy,” he said.

The briefing took place at the Federal Ministry of Finance following a directive from President Bola Tinubu to publicly present the outcomes of the administration’s economic reforms implemented since 2023.