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Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, called for cheaper development financing and faster debt restructuring for developing countries at a meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance set out his proposals in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. The statement was signed by Efe Ovuakporie, the ministry’s head of media.

Okay News reports that Oyedele chaired the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24) meeting, according to the group’s communiqué. The group coordinates developing countries’ positions on financial and development issues.

The meeting was held alongside the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The ministry said Oyedele warned that higher interest rates and widening budget deficits in advanced economies were making borrowing more expensive for developing countries. Growing demand for financing for artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure was adding to that pressure, he said.

Oyedele called for changes to IMF quotas and governance, stronger developing-country representation at the World Bank and debt restructuring that involves all creditors. IMF quotas help determine countries’ voting power and access to the fund’s financing.

He also sought more climate financing, closer international cooperation against tax avoidance and illicit financial flows, and a greater voice for developing countries in the Group of Twenty (G20) forum.

In their communiqué, G-24 members called for IMF quota reform that safeguards the representation of emerging and developing economies and the poorest members. They also backed more lending in domestic currencies to reduce exchange-rate risks.

The group called for debt restructuring to be completed more quickly, with closer coordination between creditors and greater transparency.

According to the ministry, Oyedele’s closing remarks called for governments to prepare for crises before they occur and to adopt and regulate artificial intelligence responsibly to support employment. He also urged cooperation on energy security, food prices, supply chains, debt and climate risks.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the global economy’s resilience concealed widening differences between countries, according to the ministry’s account. Some were benefiting from digital investment, while others faced high energy costs, conflict or limited access to technology.

The IMF’s October outlook projects global growth of 3.1% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027.

The ministry said Georgieva urged governments to strengthen their public finances to withstand future shocks, preserve central bank independence and improve digital infrastructure and skills. She also called for faster debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework, which coordinates debt restructuring for eligible low-income countries.

Participants from Brazil, China and Pakistan backed stronger developing-country representation in international financial institutions, the ministry said. It reported that other interventions addressed regional financial integration, local-currency financing and pressures on conflict-affected economies.

Pakistan, which the ministry identified as the incoming G-24 chair, pledged to keep development central to the group’s work.