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The government of Oyo State, southwestern Nigeria, says it stepped back from a proposed maize export arrangement with Botswana after feasibility studies found that the plan would not be commercially viable.

The explanation appeared in a statement issued in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday, October 2, 2026, by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The government said the proposal, explored during Makinde’s first term, had been intended to provide a dependable buyer for farmers’ produce and generate foreign exchange.

Studies by the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency subsequently found that the state could not competitively supply maize at the scale and price needed for international exports, Tribune reported from the statement.

Okay News reports that Friday’s statement explained the administration’s earlier change of direction. It did not announce the cancellation of a newly agreed export contract.

The government said it had shifted attention towards more commercially promising agricultural activities, particularly cassava production and processing, while continuing to pursue international trade opportunities.

The underlying feasibility studies were not available for review, so their commercial findings remain the state government’s account.