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Oyo Explains Shift From Botswana Maize Plan to Cassava

The government says feasibility studies informed an earlier decision to move away from maize exports and focus on cassava.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Seyi Makinde and officials walking along the athletics track at Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.
Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde with officials at Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. File photo published in 2024: Oyo State Archives.

The government of Oyo State, southwestern Nigeria, says it stepped back from a proposed maize export arrangement with Botswana after feasibility studies found that the plan would not be commercially viable.

The explanation appeared in a statement issued in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday, October 2, 2026, by Sulaimon Olanrewaju, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Seyi Makinde, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The government said the proposal, explored during Makinde’s first term, had been intended to provide a dependable buyer for farmers’ produce and generate foreign exchange.

Studies by the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency subsequently found that the state could not competitively supply maize at the scale and price needed for international exports, Tribune reported from the statement.

Okay News reports that Friday’s statement explained the administration’s earlier change of direction. It did not announce the cancellation of a newly agreed export contract.

The government said it had shifted attention towards more commercially promising agricultural activities, particularly cassava production and processing, while continuing to pursue international trade opportunities.

The underlying feasibility studies were not available for review, so their commercial findings remain the state government’s account.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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