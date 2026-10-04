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Oyo Gives Public-School Teachers Monday Off for Teachers’ Day

Oyo public-school teachers have Monday, October 5 off for Teachers’ Day under a reported state circular. The directive is not a general public holiday.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde speaking at a microphone in a file photograph.
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. File photo from the Okay News archive.

Public-school teachers in Oyo State, southwestern Nigeria, will have Monday, October 5, 2026 off work following a directive announced by the state government on Sunday.

The approval was conveyed in a circular issued by Musibau Babatunde, secretary to the Oyo State Government, according to the Nigerian Tribune newspaper. It said the directive covered public-school teachers across the state.

Okay News reports that the circular, as reproduced by Tribune, said the break was intended to allow teachers to participate in activities marking Nigeria Union of Teachers Day.

PUNCH also reported the approval, citing the circular and a statement from Sulaimon Olarenwaju, media adviser to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. The statement said the day off would give teachers time to join the celebrations and reflect on developments in education.

The reported measure concerns teachers and should not be read as a general public holiday. The reports do not establish whether every private school will close.

World Teachers’ Day is observed annually on October 5, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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