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Public-school teachers in Oyo State, southwestern Nigeria, will have Monday, October 5, 2026 off work following a directive announced by the state government on Sunday.

The approval was conveyed in a circular issued by Musibau Babatunde, secretary to the Oyo State Government, according to the Nigerian Tribune newspaper. It said the directive covered public-school teachers across the state.

Okay News reports that the circular, as reproduced by Tribune, said the break was intended to allow teachers to participate in activities marking Nigeria Union of Teachers Day.

PUNCH also reported the approval, citing the circular and a statement from Sulaimon Olarenwaju, media adviser to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. The statement said the day off would give teachers time to join the celebrations and reflect on developments in education.

The reported measure concerns teachers and should not be read as a general public holiday. The reports do not establish whether every private school will close.

World Teachers’ Day is observed annually on October 5, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.