Pakistan Condemns Attempted Drone Strike on Makkah Holy Sites

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ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, has condemned an attempted hostile drone strike targeting the holy city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, describing the incident as an outrageous assault on the global Muslim community and reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to defending Saudi sovereignty, diplomatic correspondents confirmed on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The Pakistani leader issued the declaration following air defense interceptions executed by Saudi military units, which neutralized incoming unmanned aerial systems launched toward the holy precinct before they could compromise the religious sanctuary.

Okay News reports that in an official executive communique released in Islamabad, Prime Minister Sharif expressed deep anguish over the security breach, praising the rapid response of Saudi military commands in thwarting the attack.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and heinous attempted drone attack against the Holy Site of Makkah Al-Mukarramah,” Sharif stated. “The people of Pakistan are saddened and perturbed by this outrageous act. There can be no words strong enough to capture the depth of anguish and sorrow felt by us at this reprehensible and unforgivable act.”

Commending the operational effectiveness of the kingdom’s layered missile and drone defense infrastructure, the prime minister commended the Saudi defense forces for preventing loss of life and preserving the sacred compound.

“We salute the extraordinary vigilance, courage, and professionalism of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, for their swift and heroic action,” the prime minister noted.

Sharif warned that attacks against religious sanctuaries risk igniting broader regional confrontation, calling on regional belligerents and state actors to avoid punitive military spirals that could destabilize the Middle East.

“I once again call upon all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to step back from the brink of further escalation,” Sharif urged. “Our region has already suffered far too much from conflict. Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path towards peace.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s long-standing security relationship with Riyadh, the prime minister emphasized that the protection of the Kingdom’s territorial integrity and the Two Holy Mosques represents a non-negotiable foreign policy imperative for Islamabad.

“Pakistan stands unwaveringly, shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the defence of its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as for the security and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain—a duty that every Pakistani carries close to their heart,” Sharif concluded.

The attempted drone assault has drawn widespread condemnation across the international diplomatic community and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with regional governments calling for heightened airspace vigilance to protect civilian infrastructure and holy sites across the Arabian Peninsula.