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ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered that jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan be transferred to a hospital for medical examinations following concerns raised by his lawyers about his health.

Justice Shahid Waheed ruled on Tuesday that Khan, 73, should be moved within two days to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad. Okay News reports that the court order followed a petition filed by Khan’s legal team, although details of his current health concerns were not immediately disclosed.

Khan has been imprisoned since 2023 over corruption-related cases. He and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced late last year to 17 years in prison.

The former prime minister underwent treatment for an eye condition earlier this year. His family and lawyer said at the time that he had lost most of the vision in his right eye.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja welcomed Tuesday’s ruling outside the court, describing it as a major decision and a “great blessing”. He also urged Khan’s supporters to avoid crowds or disturbances in accordance with an agreement reached between the party and the court.

Khan remains one of Pakistan’s most influential political figures despite being imprisoned. The former international cricket captain served as prime minister from 2018 to 2022, when he was removed through a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

Since his removal, Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have faced numerous legal cases involving corruption and other allegations. Khan and the PTI have consistently described the cases as politically motivated.

His arrest in May 2023 triggered widespread protests across Pakistan, some of which became violent and resulted in hundreds of arrests.

Khan entered politics after a celebrated cricket career in which he captained Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup. His political movement challenged the longstanding dominance of Pakistan’s major dynastic parties.

During his time in office, Khan promoted a vision of a welfare-oriented state inspired by the Islamic golden age. His government, however, struggled with high inflation, heavy debt and a weakening currency as it sought to stabilise Pakistan’s economy.