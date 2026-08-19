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ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — The Pakistani government will challenge a Supreme Court order directing authorities to move former Prime Minister Imran Khan from prison to a private hospital for medical treatment.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that Khan, 73, be transferred within two days to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad and granted access to his personal physician. Okay News reports.

The court also ordered authorities to facilitate twice-weekly telephone calls between Khan and his two sons, who live in London.

However, Pakistan’s Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government would seek a review of the ruling, arguing that the order was not consistent with existing law.

“This order is not within four walls of the law,” Tarar said, adding that convicted prisoners should receive medical treatment either inside prison or at a public hospital under the law.

Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 following a series of convictions that he and his supporters have described as politically motivated.

His health has reportedly deteriorated during his imprisonment, with his lawyers and family saying he has lost most of the vision in his right eye.

Khan’s spokesperson, Zulfi Bukhari, welcomed Tuesday’s ruling and said the order should have been made earlier.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re going to call off our 27 September protest at the moment,” Bukhari said, referring to planned demonstrations demanding Khan’s release.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party also welcomed the court decision, calling for its “immediate” and full implementation.

The former prime minister was arrested in August 2023 after receiving a three-year prison sentence in a case involving the alleged illegal sale of state gifts.

He subsequently received additional convictions in corruption and state-gift cases. Khan denies wrongdoing and maintains that the cases against him are politically motivated.

He served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 until 2022, when he was removed from office through a vote of no confidence.