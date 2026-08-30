Palmer Strikes as Chelsea Edge Brighton 4-3 in Seven-Goal Drama

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

LONDON, United Kingdom – Chelsea held off a spirited second-half fightback from Brighton & Hove Albion to clinch a dramatic 4-3 victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 30, 2026, maintaining manager Xabi Alonso’s perfect Premier League start in an enthralling seven-goal encounter.

The win marks Chelsea’s second consecutive high-scoring triumph of the new campaign following their opening-day 3-2 victory at Fulham, placing the West London club alongside Manchester City and Hull City with six points from their opening two fixtures.

Okay News reports that the Blues unleashed an electrifying attacking display in the opening half-hour, taking the lead in the fourth minute when Romeo Lavia reacted fastest to poke home from close range after Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen failed to deal with a corner delivery.

Chelsea doubled their advantage ten minutes later as £55m summer signing Morgan Rogers surged down the flank and picked out Pedro Neto, who steered a neat first-time finish beyond Verbruggen to make it 2-0.

Former Brighton striker João Pedro—who was subjected to hostile jeers from the visiting supporters throughout—redeemed an earlier miss in the 32nd minute by capping off a scintillating counter-attack started deep in Chelsea’s defensive third, sweeping home Jorrel Hato’s cutback before celebrating animatedly in front of the away end.

Brighton responded almost immediately in the 35th minute when Malick Yalcouyé hammered a thunderous volley in off the woodwork past debutant goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who started between the posts just 48 hours after finalizing his £7.5m transfer from Aston Villa.

The Seagulls dominated possession throughout the second half and mounted a sustained onslaught, cutting the deficit to a single goal in the 63rd minute when a low drive from Pascal Groß took an unfortunate deflection off João Pedro and spun past Martínez into the net.

With Chelsea under relentless pressure and limited to just 26.0 percent possession—the lowest recorded by the club in a Premier League fixture—Cole Palmer produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 74th minute, driving into the final third and curling a sumptuous 20-yard effort into the bottom corner to restore a two-goal cushion.

Groß headed home deep into stoppage time to set up a tense finish, but Alonso’s men held firm through the final seconds to secure all three points.

The victory came amid notable squad storylines, with Argentine playmaker Enzo Fernández omitted from the matchday squad for a second straight week amid active transfer interest from Manchester City, while midfielder Moisés Caicedo was forced off with a suspected recurrence of an injury shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Speaking after the match, Alonso praised his side’s resilience while acknowledging defensive areas requiring calibration.

“All the wins, I enjoy them a lot,” Alonso said. “It was a game of different moments, different feelings, and in the end we are happy with the result. We knew Brighton were tough to beat. It was a brilliant first half-hour where we could have scored more than three, but we sat too deep afterwards. This is a process, and we will develop with these wins.”

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler commended his team’s character despite their heavy injury toll, stating: “Everyone who saw the game couldn’t believe it was 3-0 for Chelsea. But afterwards they showed a big belief. We dominated the game and created chances. We weren’t clean enough in the basics, but to come here and cause that many problems gives the players a lot of credit.”

Chelsea now sit third in the Premier League table on six points heading into the international break, while Brighton occupy eighth position on three points.