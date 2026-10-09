Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Panama on Friday, October 9, 2026, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), before the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami threat from that earthquake had passed.

The USGS located the quake 12 km west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba, in the Central American country, at a depth of 12.6 km. It occurred at 12:56 p.m. local time, equivalent to 5:56 p.m. UTC and 6:56 p.m. West Africa Time (WAT).

Okay News reports that the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued its final message for the mainshock at 7:39 p.m. UTC, or 8:39 p.m. WAT, after assessing available information.

The centre said: “THERE IS NO LONGER A TSUNAMI THREAT FROM THIS EARTHQUAKE.”

The bulletin said minor sea-level fluctuations could continue near the earthquake for several hours. It also said national authorities were responsible for determining the appropriate local alert level.

A later earthquake in Panama was recorded at 8:25:40 p.m. UTC, or 9:25 p.m. WAT, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, according to the United States National Tsunami Warning Center.

In its 8:37 p.m. UTC bulletin, the centre said “the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami.” Its no-danger statement covered Alaska, British Columbia and the United States west coast; it referred other Pacific regions to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The earlier tsunami clearance applied specifically to the magnitude 7.7 mainshock. Casualty and damage figures had not been independently verified by Okay News at the time of publication.

The USGS assessment indicated that approximately 4.6 million people were exposed to moderate to severe shaking from the mainshock. That estimate describes shaking exposure and does not establish how many people were injured or how many buildings were damaged.

Panama also felt shaking from an earthquake in neighbouring Colombia in August, as previously reported by Okay News.

The USGS said aftershocks, including some potentially producing strong shaking, could follow.