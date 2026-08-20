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GOMBE, Nigeria – Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has celebrated the international achievement of a young Qur’anic scholar from Gombe State who emerged first in two categories at a major Qur’an competition in Saudi Arabia.

Maryam Ibrahim Dan’azumi won the Women’s 60 Hizb and Tafsir categories at the 46th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorising, Reciting and Interpreting the Glorious Qur’an in Makkah.

Okay News reports that Pantami, through a statement signed on his behalf by Professor Suleiman Mohammed, congratulated Maryam, her parents, teachers and colleagues on the achievement.

The statement described Maryam’s success as a source of pride for her family, Gombe State and Nigeria, particularly because she secured the victories on an international stage.

Maryam was also awarded 300,000 Saudi Riyals, said to be approximately ₦120 million, as a special prize from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The competition, organised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, brought together 334 male and female contestants from 133 countries.

Pantami expressed particular delight that Maryam is the younger sister of Hajara Ibrahim Dan’azumi, who represented Nigeria in 2024 by winning the 18th Hashemite Jordan International Qur’anic Competition for Females in Jordan.

Following Hajara’s victory, Pantami presented her with a car and provided a scholarship to support her education through university, according to the statement.

“Seeing two sisters excel in international Qur’an competitions is particularly heartwarming,” the statement said, describing Maryam’s achievement as a reflection of the talent and potential of young people in Gombe State and Nigeria.

The statement said Pantami has consistently emphasised education and youth empowerment, expressing his belief that appropriate support and encouragement can enable young people to achieve excellence and bring honour to their families and country.

It also congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the competition and thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the event.

“May Allah increase Maryam and Hajara in knowledge, bless their efforts, and continue to guide them,” the statement added.