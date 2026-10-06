Paramount Completes $81bn Warner Bros Discovery Takeover

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Paramount completed its $81 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, and renamed the combined parent company Skydance.

Okay News reports that the company’s completion filing confirms Warner Bros. Discovery is now a wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction closed after the required regulatory approvals and other closing conditions were met.

The $81 billion figure represents the equity purchase price. Including debt, the acquisition amounts to nearly $111 billion, according to the Associated Press.

The deal puts the Warner Bros. film studio, HBO, HBO Max and CNN in the same group as Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ and CBS. Its film and television franchises include Harry Potter and Top Gun.

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders received approximately $31.02 per share in cash. Its shares ceased trading on Nasdaq, while Skydance said its Class B shares would begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the symbol SKYD.

David Ellison leads the company as chairman and chief executive, alongside co-chief executive Ynon Kreiz, whose appointment took effect on October 5, according to a separate company filing.

The closing follows the resolution of a legal challenge that had delayed the acquisition. A United States judge temporarily blocked the merger in July after a coalition of 12 states raised concerns about reduced competition.

A September 30 regulatory filing confirms that the United States District Court for the Northern District of California entered a settlement that day and modified its no-close order to permit the transaction.

Under the settlement, the combined company must release at least 30 films in the United States in each of the first two years of its five-year commitment period and 32 in each of the remaining three. It must also increase US production spending by at least $300 million a year over the companies’ combined 2025 level during that period.

The agreement requires separate negotiations for the companies’ basic cable channel portfolios and a news editorial independence board covering CBS News and CNN. The settlement does not constitute an admission of an antitrust violation.

Skydance says its streaming products will eventually be combined into a single service. Tuesday’s completion announcement did not give a launch date or announce new subscription prices.